Katie Holmes fears rebooting ‘Dawson’s Creek’ into “today’s world” could “tarnish” the show.

The actress, 44, who starred as Joey Potter in the Massachusetts-set teen romance drama from 1998 to 2003 alongside James Van Der Beek, 46, Joshua Jackson, 44, and Michelle Williams, 42, added there had been many talks about bringing back the popular series.

Speaking as part of the Kering Women in Motion talk series at Cannes Film Festival, Katie said: “There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience.

“There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit.

“It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show.

“To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

Katie added about how the show cast had “often” held discussions about a ‘Dawson’s’ reboot: “For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.’”

Katie recently spoke about how she has been on a mission to “protect” her daughter Suri, 16, who she had with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 60, from the spotlight.

She added to Glamour magazine: “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

But Katie added even though she likes to keep her daughter’s life private, she asks her to be involved in every project she works on.

Katie, who recruited Suri to sing ‘Blue Moon’ over the opening credits of her 2022 film ‘Alone Together’ said: “I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her… you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space.”