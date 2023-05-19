Hank Green has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 43-year-old YouTube star - who has six-year-old Orin with his wife Katherine - spoke out in a vlog posted to social media on Friday (19.05.23), in which he revealed to his followers that he has been diagnosed with cancer but the "good news" is that it is Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

In a video posted to YouTube titled 'So I've Got Cancer', he said: "I noticed that my lymph nodes were big. I talked to my doctor. She says, 'Probably nothing, will send you in for an ultrasound.' Got an ultrasound. The tech in the ultrasound room was like, 'I'm gonna go get a doctor.' And that's not what you want to have happen. It's a cancer of the lymphatic system, and good news is it's something called Hodgkin's lymphoma."

The 'Bizarre Beasts' host - who is the younger brother of 'Fault in Our Stars' author John Green - went on to add that even though the journey to remission is "unpleasant", it is one of the most "treatable" cancers of them all and does not feel any symptoms at present but may end up having to step away from the vlogbrothers YouTibe channel he shares wtih John whilst he undergoes treatment.

He added: "It's one of the most treatable cancers. It responds very well to treatment. The goal is cure. The procedure to get there is fairly well known, if unpleasant. I don't feel any symptoms of this. I feel fine. I don't even really feel fatigued. It's hard to tell. I feel stressed, but the moment I start chemo, I'm going to feel a lot of symptoms from that.

"It's hard to tell. I feel stressed, but the moment I start chemo, I'm going to feel a lot of symptoms from that. I do want some reasons to get out of bed and I'm going to try and set some of those up for me but I'm much more worried about me putting too much pressure on me to do things or worry about things. We'll play it by ear. We'll figure it out as we go one day at a time. And I continue to be extraordinarily grateful for so many of the things in my life, including this."