Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are said to be "slowly reconciling", although the wedding plans are still off.

The 36-year-old actress got engaged to 'Bloody Valentine' rocker MGK, 32, in January 2022 but since reportedly having a huge row over the Superbowl Weekend in February this year, the couple is thought to have put their wedding plans on hold and now an insider has claimed he is "doing whatever he can" to win her back.

The source told PEOPLE: "He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting. He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands on. It's a work in progress."

According to the outlet, representatives for the celebrity pair did not immediately respond to their request for comment.

Despite this, just weeks ago, it was reported that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly - whose real name is Colon Baker - are no longer living together and that the rock star was acting as if he was a single man.

A source told the US Sun: "Megan has not been at the house at all, since before his birthday. They were living together even before they went to Hawaii.

"They've lived in a number of properties and moved to Encino last year when Kelly bought Logan Paul's former mansion. "Megan didn't go to his birthday party which ended up getting shut down by the police, and she hasn't been around since, they're on a break again.

"He's acting like a single man right now, there are always people at the house, plenty of girls, with a ton of flashy cars outside, like the days before he was with Megan."