Britney Spears says it could take her "more than a year" to complete her autobiography.

The 41-year-old pop legend regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family for 13 years was terminated in 2021 and while she had been offered a reported $15 million to put tell her story in her own words, she has now claimed that she has "had to stop" writing it a couple of times as she noted she has "always been bullied" in showbusiness.

On Friday (19.05.23), she wrote on Instagram: "I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at !!! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight !!! My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it !!! I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you ??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times !!! 'It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!! My great grandmother told me two things that I will never forget !!! People come here for two reasons … either for a lesson or a blessing and she said “Dear sweetheart the real key to happiness is to forget every f*****g thing that ever happened “ !!! It’s a new day y’all !!!'"

Earlier this month, it was reported that the publication of the bombshell tomb had been pushed back over concerns over the "brutally honest" content of the book.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers. Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - whose actress sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir ''Things I Should Have Said' in 2022 - previously claimed she had already written "three different versions" of the book.