Paula Abdul would rather watch 'The Real Housewives' than be on it.

The 60-year-old star admitted that while she was "humbled" to have been approached by bosses of the hit Bravo franchise to appear on the Beverly Hills version of the hit reality show, she would prefer to be at home as a viewer instead.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight: "I've been humbled. I got a kick out of it that I was ever even asked. However, I like to be the one on the couch with the popcorn, watching with my dogs."

However, the former 'American Idol' judge went on to add that it has been a "joy" so heavily on reality television throughout her career and now she is turning her attention to social media app TikTok so she can reach out to and help "younger" talent.

She added: "I feel like I've been on reality television for a long, long time. Being part of history, making shows, and being able to be a mentor, it's been joyful. TikTok was built for me. I should have been doing this a long time ago. I'm having a great time, especially working with younger talent, being able to pass on a lot of wisdom... I love being able to let them know what they're up against, what they should be doing to nail their auditions and things like that."

The 'Straight Up' hitmaker previously admitted to the outlet that the "best thing" for her is to "stay curious" and still loves being able to go to work and learn new things.

She added: "The best thing for me is to always stay curious. If I stay curious, I'm always on my toes. I love being able to just go on set, and being excited to go to work, and learning, and meeting tons of people, and experiencing how they experience their passion and what they love to do. I'll be working until I can't work anymore. And I'll be dancing till I can't dance."