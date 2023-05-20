Kiefer Sutherland has joined the cast of Clint Eastwood's new movie 'Juror No. 2'.

92-year-old actor and filmmaker Eastwood will direct the upcoming movie for Warner Bros and Sutherland is set to star alongside Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zoey Deutch will also appear in the film.

The movie will take place during a murder trial and follows a juror (Hoult) who discovers he could have caused the victim’s death.

He struggles with deciding whether to save himself by manipulating the jury or turning himself in. Collette is set to play the prosecutor, with Sutherland as Hoult’s sponsor at Alcoholics Anonymous and Deutch as Hoult’s wife.

The movie is set to start shooting in June, which will make Eastwood - whose birthday is May 31st - 93 when filming begins.

He has reportedly been trying to cast the movie since last year and, at one stage, Charlize Theron was in the running for a leading role.

Eastwood is producing the movie with Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Matt Skiena, and Jessica Meier.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell are executive producing.