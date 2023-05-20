Chrishell Stause and G Flip reportedly are not legally married.

The 'Selling Sunset' star and her singer partner recently shared social media posts about tying the knot in Las Vegas but there are currently no marriage records for the couple in Clark County, Nevada, according to TMZ.

And, while sources claimed to the outlet that the pair are not legally married, they reportedly do plan to wed in the future.

Chrishell, 41, and G Flip, 29 - who is non binary - went public with their romance one year ago, during the May reunion of 'Selling Sunset'.

Meanwhile, Chrishell - who was previously wed to Justin Hartley - insisted that despite sharing information about the Vegas ceremony on Instagram, they are "still keeping some things" private, including when it took place.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it.

"Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it's exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it's nice.

"It just really meant a lot for us. And it was... the best day of all time.

"I just feel like, some of those things you don't want to hear people's opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing."

But the blonde beauty admitted their Las Vegas ceremony was "very untraditional".

She added: "It was very untraditional. Elvis was there! So it was great."

Chrishell's partner will join her in 'Selling Sunset' this season and she hopes fans will see how special their relationship is.

She explained: "Going into season six, it's one of those things where you don't get to see a lot of us in some of the stuff that we shot.

"So I think that it did feel like the right time for us so that you could watch [the show] through the right lens of, 'This isn't a fling, this is something really meaningful.'

"I really wanted to validate our love and really feel like we let people know that this is, you know, this isn't something silly, [or that] we're just having fun.

"We have big plans for each other. And I think that that's something that, in the scope of the world today, it's something that I was happy to share, and it's something that I really am proud about."