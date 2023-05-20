Jo Koy says his split from Chelsea Handler was "beautiful".

The 51-year-old comedian dated former the former 'Chelsea Does' star, 48, just under a year from 2021 until 2022 and revealed that he is still single almost 12 months later but looked upon their parting in a positive light.

He told PEOPLE: "[I'm] single. Yes, yes, yes. And our split was beautiful. It really was!"

Towards the end of last year, Chelsea admitted that splitting from Jo was "one of the most difficult things that [she] had ever had to do".

The comedienne had known Jo for more than 20 years when they decided to become romantically involved but decided she had no choice but to walk away despite previously

believing she had found her "forever" partner.

Speaking on Brooke Shields' 'Now What?' podcast, she explained: "I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, 'Oh my god, I won.' Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with. And then, towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person.

"There were just some behaviours that we couldn't agree on … It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been okay to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn't willing to do that. No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself ... I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship. So that was difficult."