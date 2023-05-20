Martin Amis has died at the age of 73.

The world-renowned author was behind novels such as 'Time's Arrow' - which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1991 - and 'Yellow Dog' and received the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for his memoir 'Experience' in 2000, but passed away on Friday (19.05.23) at his home in Florida, his wife Isabel Fonseca confirmed to The New York Times on Saturday.

Isabel told the outlet that her husband had died following a battle with oesophageal cancer.

Martin - who is also survived by his six children - published 15 novels over the course of his career and is best known for his so-called London trilogy of novels, comprised of 'Money: A Suicide Note', 'London Fields', and 'The Information'.

A short statement from the Booker Prize read: "We are saddened to hear that Martin Amis, one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years, has died.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Speaking about his works in a 1985 interview, Martin said: "What I’ve tried to do is to create a high style to describe low things: the whole world of fast food, sex shows, nude mags. I’m often accused of concentrating on the pungent, rebarbative side of life in my books, but I feel I’m rather sentimental about it. Anyone who reads the tabloid papers will rub up against much greater horrors than I describe."

According to reports, Martin was "pretty illiterate" until around the age of 17, until his stepmother encouraged him to read the Bronte classic 'Jane Eyre' and after completing a degree at Exeter College at Oxford in 1971, began a career in journalism and published his debut novel 'The Rachel Papers' in 1973.

His final work came in 2020 in the form of 'Inside Story', a "novelised autobiography", in which he explored his career and intimate details of his personal life.