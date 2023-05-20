Jason Oppenheim says his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause's new relationship is "an inspiration" to others.

The 46-year-old real estate broker was in a relationship with his 'Selling Sunset' co-star Chrishell,41, for five months in 2021 but she has since got together with 'You and I' singer G Flip - who was born female but uses they/them pronouns - and Jason now thinks his ex has been able to "venture out of a box" with the union.

He told ExtraTV: "I think they are an inspirational couple. I think they really are because… we have pressures on us from society and from press and what have you, and not to mention all the comments from everyone. So I think it’s difficult to be willing to venture outside of a box, and that’s what she did, you know, she just followed her heart. I think that she must have recognized that there was going to be a lot of criticism from people, but she followed her heart, and I think that’s inspirational. I give her credit for that."

Chrishell and G-Flip recently shared photos of what appeared to be a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas and although it has since been reported that the service was not legally binding, Jason went on to joke that he was "mad" that he didn't get invited.

He added: "I’m mad that I didn’t [get invited]! But it was so private. I gave them congratulations after that… A couple of us knew. I don’t want to be specific."

Meanwhile, Jason - who will be seen finding new love on the upcoming season of the Netflix hit - added that it has been "awesome" to explore his personal life on camera, even though he never imagined he would be able to open up in such a public manner.

He said: "I never thought I would be sharing relationships on camera. Another one of those things where you told me that I would be putting my relationship out there on camera in Season 1, I’d be like, ‘No, never going to happen’…

“So I’ve opened up. I trust in the process. I trust production, and at this point, I’ve got thick skin and it is what it is. I mean, I’m more willing to put my life out there and my relationships and I’m very comfortable with my girlfriend and we enjoyed it… It’s a positive. It’s fun for us.”