Jude Law was obsessed with ‘Star Wars’ as a child.

The 50-year-old actor – who plays a mysterious unnamed figure in upcoming spin-off series ‘Skeleton Crew’ – first experienced the space saga when he was just six years old, and it sparked a life-long love of the franchise.

He told Empire magazine: “It was what I played as a little boy. It was the toys I grew up, that my dog ate, that I lost, that I cried over. It’s all that stuff.”

Jude’s favourite character was always Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and though teaser footage of the new series – which sees a group of intergalactic kids get lost in space – show his alter ego in an Obi-Wan Kenobi-style robe and seemingly using the Force, he teased that he took inspiration from his hero.

He said: “I hope so. What I wanted to imbue was the humour and the sardonic nature of Solo.

“The slight tone of, ‘Aw, this is all rubbish. What am I doing here?’

“I think that’s a very ‘Star Wars’ thing, the lovely irony that someone in it is a little throwaway about the whole thing.”

The actor found there were times he had to get “serious” on set to help guide his young co-stars.

He said: “I’d get all serious and they’d be looking around thinking, ‘Uh-oh, is Jude in a bad mood?’

“But it was setting the tone: This is really serious, we’re at risk.

“Of course, what’s wonderful about children is they believe.”

The BAFTA-winning star thinks the premise of the series is “really smart”.

He said: “There’s something really smart about what Chris [Ford] and Jon [Watts] did by bringing the focus onto children.

“Seeing this galaxy, this world that we’ve all grown up loving, and the jeopardy, the divides, the heroes, the villains, through the eyes of children, is brilliant.”