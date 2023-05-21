Kelly Brook’s “favourite role in life” is “being mum” to her dog.

The Heart Radio presenter welcomed Cavapoo Teddy into her home three years ago and she regards caring for her canine companion to be an equally “big achievement” as marrying Jeremy Parisi last year.

Asked to name her biggest achievement to date, she told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “Marrying the most wonderful human and being mum to our beloved dog Teddy.

“It’s my favourite role in life. I love the simple things.”

Kelly is also excited about the summer because she’s going on vacation with Teddy.

She said:” I’m looking forward to my yearly staycation with Teddy.

“This year we’re going on a dog-friendly trip to Devon and I can’t wait to wear all my clothes on beachy dog walks.”

The brunette added she will be taking a holiday with her husband.

Asked what she’s most looking forward to doing this summer, she said: “Returning to Italy, where we got married last year, and spending time on my husband’s farm in Frosinone with his family.”

On their plans for their first wedding anniversary, she added: “We’ll hopefully be in Italy enjoying time in the piazza with pizza and Aperol spritz.”

When she’s not on vacation, Teddy is an important part of Kelly’s daily routine.

She said: “I walk my dog for two hours every morning.

“This has replaced the gym and I’m a lot happier for it – it’s funny how having a dog has made me healthier and happier.

I try to avoid my phone in the morning, if I can.

“I’m very disciplined in my exercise, food and screen time.

“Mornings are for the family and myself, and I work every afternoon from 4-7pm on Heart radio. It’s a good balance.”