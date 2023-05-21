Xbox could start placing adverts in its games.

Microsoft’s corporate vice president Sarah Bond has suggested they are considering monetising titles more.

She told Rolling Stone: "We've talked about how we're experimenting with other models, like what does it mean for advertising in games which is more prevalent in mobile.

“Are there models of that, [which would] work well in PC and console?”

However, Bond also said they are considering offering sneak peaks and demos as another avenue.

She said: “Are there other models where you might have timed slices of games and stuff like that?

“Providing creators with options and choice enables them to experiment and do what they like, and actually create more immersive and creative experiences without having to fit into a mould.”