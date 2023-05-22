Michelle Rodriguez is determined to keep Paul Walker's "energy" alive.

The actor died in a car accident in November 2013, aged 40 - but Michelle is thrilled that Meadow Walker, his 24-year-old daughter, makes a cameo appearance in 'Fast X', the latest movie in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

Michelle - who plays Letty Ortiz in the film franchise - told PEOPLE: "It's everything to us because [Paul's] memory is never going to die within the franchise, so as long as we're doing it, we have to maintain that, [keeping his] energy alive."

Vin Diesel also revealed that Meadow's cameo means "everything" to him.

He shared: "It did something to my soul, to see her want to honour her father and to contribute in her own way to his life's work ... It meant everything."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Meadow claimed that she still receives signs from her late dad.

Speaking about their connection, Meadow told E! News: "For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favourite numbers. And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him.

"Even yesterday, I was having a moment and then the clock bells started ringing. And I was like, 'OK, it's all good, it's gonna be OK.'"

Paul played the part of Brian O'Conner in the film franchise, and Meadow is thrilled to be a part of 'Fast X'.

She shared: "For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening."

Meadow has enjoyed success as a model, and she insists that it remains her "big passion".

Despite this, Meadow suggested that she's open to shooting more movies in the future.

She said: "I'm thinking about it. Modelling is my focus and that's my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit."