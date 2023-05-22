Cher finds it puzzling that she is 77 because she doesn't "feel old".

The 'Believe' hitmaker celebrated her birthday on Saturday (20.05.23) and admitted she doesn't understand why she's adding numbers to her age and still doesn't feel any different.

She tweeted: “Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD.

“This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHATS THE DEAL WITH numbers⁉️ I’m dyslexic and numbers Are hard 4 me.

“Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard. Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cher previously shared that being "happy" keeps her looking young.

The pop icon - who reportedly split from her music executive fiance Alexander Edwards, 37, earlier this month - was asked what the secret is to her youthful complexion and admitted that she has no idea other than that she has a cheery disposition.

She told ExtraTV: "I don't know, I mean, I'm just happy! I kind of just [wake up like this], yeah!"

Towards the end of last year, the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star - who has Chaz Bono, 54, with first husband Sonny Bono, and P. Exeter Blue I, 46, with second spouse Greg Allman - went on to defend the 40-year age gap between her and Alexander and insisted older men don't seem to be too keen on her.

She explained: "On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous but in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. But he's very kind, he's very smart. He's very talented and he's really funny so, and I think he's quite handsome.

"If I hadn’t met younger men in my life I would've never had a date. Older men just didn’t like me all that much. ... Younger men don’t care if you’re, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody."