Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are celebrating 26 years of marriage.

The 58-year-old actress has taken to social media to mark their latest anniversary, with Sarah sharing details of their "nice celebration" with her Instagram followers.

Alongside an image of a champagne cork, she wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Happy 26th anniversary my husband.

"That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne.

"And a gorgeous walk home.

"Oh the miles we have strolled together.

"I love you.

"XOX, your SJ (sic)"

The loved-up couple - who have James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha - married in New York City in May 1997.

Matthew previously revealed that he fell in love with Sarah the moment they met.

The 61-year-old actor admitted that their romance was a case of love at first sight.

Asked when he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with the actress, Matthew told 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen': "Oh, the first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street and thought 'That's it.'"

The Hollywood star also revealed what he most admires about his wife.

He said: "[Her] humour and wisdom."

Meanwhile, Sarah has suggested that having children has been beneficial for her marriage.

She explained: "As complicated and chaotic as marriage and family can be, I think it's helpful to see the way my children look at my husband. I think it's a reminder to see that kind of purity of feeling because you get bogged down in the day to day of a marriage and it's a lot.

"You're kind of dealing with stuff every day that's not interesting and it's not romantic ... it simply needs to be done.

"Often, I'll see the look in their eyes when he enters the room or I'll see the way a friend of his looks when he enters the room and I'm reminded - that's that guy."