Taylor Swift has "never been this happy" before.

The 33-year-old singer – who has been romantically linked with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in recent works – told fans during her gig in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday (20.05.23) she has finally reached a point where her life "makes sense".

Speaking as she introduced 'Question...?' from her album 'Midnights', Taylor said: "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Last week during the 'Eras' tour, Taylor paused her performance to intervene and reprimand security guards for the way they were dealing with a female fan at the Philadelphia show.

She paused 'Bad Blood' to shout "stop" and insisted her supporter "wasn't doing anything wrong," in fan footage circulated online.

Several fans tweeted that the gig-goer was simply trying to take a picture of the pop superstar onstage at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

However, the fan, whose TikTok username is @caityg33, has since claimed the member of security was escorted out of the venue and that the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker later offered her and her friends some free tickets to her 'Eras Tour' show.

She said in a clip on the video-sharing platform: "I was the girl that Taylor talked to last night.

"Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night. He kept telling us not to touch the rail anytime we did anything.

"He was like on top of us for dancing and having fun, he didn't like it, and Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it and she didn't like it. And then he basically got escorted out and they offered us free tickets for the night."

She insisted that it "wasn't this big crazy thing" and that it was "just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."