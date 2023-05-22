China has banned Micron from vital infrastructure plans.

The Chinese cyberspace regulator has blocked the US-owned microchip firm as they deem them as posing “serious network security risks”.

The Cyberspace Administration of China deemed the company - who have therefore been removed from operating in world’s second-largest economy - as representing a number of risks but did not label them specifically.

They said: "The review found that Micron's products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China's national security."

Micron confirmed "received the CAC's notice following its review of Micron products sold in China".

A spokesperson continued to BBC News: "We are evaluating the conclusion and assessing our next steps. We look forward to continuing to engage in discussions with Chinese authorities.”

The ruling comes after increasing tensions between China and the United States.

A spokesperson from the US Commerce Department said: "We firmly oppose restrictions that have no basis in fact.

"This action, along with recent raids and targeting of other American firms, is inconsistent with [China's] assertions that it is opening its markets and committed to a transparent regulatory framework."

In a joint statement with the rest of the G7 nations, President Joe Biden that the group were seeking to "de-risk and diversify our relationship with China".

"That means taking steps to diversify our supply chains."