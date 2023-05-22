Valentino are to stage their next haute couture show in Château de Chantilly.

The fashion house's eponymous founder has traditionally presented his couture collection in the fashion capital of the world in Paris but after breaking away from tradition in the last three years – having hosted in places including the Italian cities of Rome and Venice – the creative visionary will be returning to France to showcase his AW23 collection in the opulent 14th century estate, which is situated 30 miles north of the capital.

The event will be held on July 5 at 7:30pm, in line with Paris Couture Week, which commences on July 3 and ends on July 6.

The extravagant estate, owned by the institute of France, compromises of two buildings including the Petit Château and the Grand Château – that was restored in 1870s after being destroyed during the French Revolution.

The luxury property comes with lavish party salons that have been decked out with Renaissance art and jewellery.

This news comes after Valentino recently announced he would be holding his men’s fashion show in Milan after ending its co-ed format.

'The Narratives' will open Milan Fashion Week on June 16 at 2pm in the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale.

The brand said: "The growing importance of Valentino menswear has been confirmed over the seasons. For the Unboxing Valentino collection, the brand launched Maison Valentino Essentials, a selection of menswear essentials that rethinks traditional rules and boundaries, taking menswear to something even more open and free and evolve these basics, pushing the boundaries of formal fashion."