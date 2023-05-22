'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' is set to be released globally this summer.

The collectible card game RPG - which is set in the world of 'Harry Potter' - was initially released in China in 2021.

NetEase Games confirmed during the NetEase Connect 2023 online event that it will be available on the PC, iOS, and Android shortly.

The official description of the game reads: "Your journey to master the magic starts here! You are invited to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Duel in thrilling multiplayer, real-time matches. Browse the dazzling shops of Diagon Alley, solve mysteries as you roam the school halls, play Quidditch, dance at the Ball, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more in this new card collection and role-playing game!"

Unlike 'Hogwarts Legacy', players can play Quidditch.

Warner Bros. also has the multiplayer 'Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions' on the way.

The game, which requires an internet connection to play, has been in the works for a few years now.

There is no release date at this time, however, it will “be available for PC and consoles which have not yet been confirmed."

Players can now sign up for pre-registration for 'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' via www.magicawakened.com.