Jack Nicholson attended his fourth basketball game in a row at the weekend.

The 86-year-old actor - who leads his life largely out of the public eye these days - was joined by his actor son Ray and seated next to Dave Chappelle at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (20.05.23) to see his beloved Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

However, the cheers of the 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' star were not enough to spur his team on because they lost once again, meaning Denver lead the Lakers 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, making them just one victory away from a history-making win in their first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals.

Other stars in attendance for the game included Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington.

The four games Jack has attended recently are his first since the Lakers' season opener back in October 2021.

Last month, he was seen catching up with Larry David and LeBron James, and he was honoured with a video montage on the jumbotron featuring clips from his iconic roles in 'The Shining' and 'Batman'.

In 2013, three years after Jack's last on-screen role in 'How Do You Know', the screen legend insisted he had no plans to keep working until he dies and admitted he doesn't have the drive he used to in his career.

He said: "I'm not going to work until the day I die, that's not why I started this. I mean, I'm not driven. I was driven — but I'm not, I don't have to be out there anymore."