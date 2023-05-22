Robert De Niro thinks “stupid” Donald Trump is just like his latest “evil” film character.

The Hollywood veteran, 79, who has said he wanted to see the ex-president, 76, hit with a “bag of s***”, again hit out at the scandal-plagued former reality TV star while in Cannes promoting his new movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ – Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated epic Western that tells of the betrayal of a Native American tribe.

De Niro said about his corrupt character in the movie during a panel discussion at the Cannes Film Festival alongside Scorsese and his ‘Killers’ co-star Leonardo Di Caprio: “There is a kind of a feeling of entitlement. You could say we became a lot more aware of, after George Floyd, systemic racism. And that’s what it is.

“It’s the banality of evil. It’s the thing that we have to watch out for. We see it today of course, we all know who I’m going to talk about. Because that guy is stupid. Imagine if he was smart.

“Look, with Trump: there are people who still think he can do a good job. Imagine how insane that is.”

De Niro plays William Hale in ‘Killers’, based on a real-life figure who became involved with the Osage nation of Native Americans before betraying them.

The ‘Raging Bull’ has launched a series of attacks on Trump, and in 2019 said on the ‘Rumble with Michael Moore’ podcast about the 45th US president: “I’d like to see a bag of s*** right in his face. Hit him right in his face.

“And let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing. Because he needs to be humiliated.”

In a video in 2016, De Niro blasted then-presidential candidate Trump as “a punk”, “pig,” “mutt” and “national disaster” – who he said he wanted to “punch… in the face”.