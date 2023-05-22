Kieran Culkin didn't expect 'Succession' to end after its fourth season.

The 40-year-old actor has starred as Roman Roy on the hit HBO series that focuses on an American media dynasty and even though creator Jesse Armstrong recently announced that the show's next outing will be its last, Kieran always thought it would wrap after a total of five seasons.

He told Interview magazine: "I knew this wasn’t the kind of show that could keep going and going. I always thought five seasons. It was just a number I had in my head. I remember, towards the end of season three, going, 'I’m worried we’re going to enter a territory where we’re becoming Succession-y.”'Then when season four happened, the first two episodes, I remember reading scripts and thinking, 'Okay, this feels a little Succession-y. It’s very good, but I’m a little worried about it.”'And then from three on, this season is very, very different, which is exciting, but makes me feel like, “Couldn’t there be a five, now that the show is kind of different?” I want to see what else happens. And there very well could be. Jesse knows that."

Meanwhile, Kieran - who has Kinsey Sioux, three, and son Wilder Wolf, 21 months with his wife Jazz Charlotte - is due to start working on 'A Real Pain' in Poland and explained he tried to get out of it initially because of what it would mean for his family.

He added: "The reason I wanted to get out of it is I have a one-year-old and a three-and-a-half-year-old, and we’re going to be bouncing around Poland. I don’t like being away from them for more than two days at a time, and it’s not practical for me to have them there the whole time. I’m working on trying to convince my wife to come out for two weeks and bring the kids. It’s just a lot on her. We do have a nanny here, but she can’t travel with us. So she’s doing that all herself, and she really earns her half of what it is I do for a living. Except sometimes that can be like, “Look, there’s a nice paycheck here, so let’s work really hard.” And sometimes, like this, I’m like, 'This is for me, I want to do it, and you get nothing out of this except hard work.'. It’s a hard sell."