Keke Palmer is "still trying to figure out how to exist" in showbusiness.

The 29-year-old actress made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2023 alongside the likes of regulars such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Jared Leto but explained that celebrities still experience feelings of insecurity at the biggest night in fashion years after they have made it in the industry.

She told WSJ Magazine: "How many people didn’t know what they were doing there? Almost everyone feels the same way that anyone would [who’s] going into a big, overwhelming thing. Who am I sitting next to? What are we going to talk about? Am I allowed to talk? Is it going to be a fun time?

"It’s really cool to see that everybody is trying to figure out their place or how to exist. Being in the entertainment industry, everybody always thinks those feelings go away when you become a quote, unquote star. But if you are in the room with other people who do the same things, then why wouldn’t those same feelings apply? We’re all still people trying to exist and trying to figure out how to show up."

The 'Nope' star - who shot to fame as a teenager when she was cast in the leading role of Nickelodeon sitcom 'True Jackson, VP' - was then asked about the "best advice" she has ever been given since the start of her career and explained that she was told to "keep going" and wants to achieve longevity in the industry.

She said: "Just to keep going. I’ve heard it from Samuel Jackson, from [producer] Ralph Farquhar, from a lot of different people throughout my career. With this industry, it’s a marathon not a race. You’re not always going to be the most trending, popular person, but keep going and keep working and learning and acquiring new skills. That’s the win—to be able to make this a lasting career.