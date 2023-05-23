Heidi Klum feels like she is 25 ahead of her 50th birthday.

The supermodel - who tied the knot with musician Tom Kaulitz, 33, in 2019 - will celebrate her milestone 50th birthday on June 1 and admitted that she actually feels half her age and has "more energy" than her husband.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "To be honest, I don't let this number change my path or what I do. It is, for me, just a number, you know? Because I don't feel 50, internally. I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I am 50.' But internally, I feel like I'm 25. I'm full of energy. My husband is 33 and I know I have more energy than him! So, I feel like, you know, so far so good... the birthday doesn't change anything for me. My passions are the same passions - I love to travel and be there for my family."

The 'America's Got Talent' judge - who has Leni, 19, Lou, 13, Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, with ex-husband Seal - went on to add that when it comes to celebrations for the big day, she has left the planning entirely in the hands of her husband because she has spent so many years planning parties for her kids.

She said: "I passed the buck to my husband! Because usually, I'm the one, for the four kids, I always come up with a big party or you know, obviously for my [husband]. So, I'm always like doing the big parties and inviting all the friends and thinking about all the shenanigans around it. But I thought, 'You know what? I'm, 50, honey, this party is for you to figure out, He's taking care of it for me.So, I'm excited! I'm just gonna lean back and enjoy that day."