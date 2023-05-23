Lupita Nyong'o "doesn't mind" rumours she dated Janelle Monae.

The 'Black Panther' actress has addressed speculation she dated her close friend - who she first met at the 2014 Met Gala - and admitted she can see why the rumours started in the first place.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on. She is that enigmatic.

"I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' star Janelle came out as pansexual in 2018, while Lupita is currently dating boyfriend Selema Masekela.

She hailed his BFF as someone who is "extremely gifted" and instinctively draws people in on screen.

She added: “She’s extremely gifted. It’s built into her spirit. Her openness creates intimacy onscreen.

"It’s really cool to see her move from one thing to another and do it with such mastery.”

Their friendship goes back nine years to that night at the Met Gala, with Lupita having just won an Oscar for best supporting actress in recognition of her role in '12 Years A Slave'.

She reflected: "This world is still extremely new to me and unbelievable. [Janelle] came up to me and just gave me the realest hug.

"I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you.’ ”

While sometimes celebrity interactions can be fleeting and lacking in sincerity, Janelle urged Lupita to stay in touch as she gave the star her number and insisted she was there for her.

Despite the bond they share, the actress admitted she doesn't "know everything" about her friend.

She said: “Just because you’re a close friend of hers doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her. I think that’s what makes her interesting as an artist.”