Kim Kardashian has insisted you "cannot help people that don't want the help".

The 42-year-old reality star - who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - has reflected on past relationships and how she has dealt with having very differing views to people previously in her life.

Appearing on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, she said: "Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help.

"You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different...

"It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes round.

"But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realise that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in."

Kim did not name Kanye specifically, but she noted the lessons she was passing onto their children when it comes to them growing up and looking for love.

She added: "Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends and partners and relationships.

"You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you're at, at your level."

She admitted while sometimes differences in a relationship can "coexist really well", sometimes "it really can't".

Referencing her time with Kanye, Kim - who started dating the rapper in 2012 and married him two years later before filing for divorce in 2021 - shrugged off the idea their time together was a "failure".

She said: "Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that.

"15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful."