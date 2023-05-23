Tom Brady has "come to an agreement" to be a minority owner of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders.

The 45-year-old American football legend announced in February he was retiring after 23 years on the field, and now Raiders owner Mark Davis has confirmed the new deal, which is pending NFL approval.

Mark told EPSN: "We're excited for Tom to join the Raiders, and it's exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner."

For Tom's Raiders deal to get the green light, at least 24 NFL owners will need to approve it.

In March, Tom rubbished speculation he could return to the NFL again.

Tom - who has 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and son John, 15, with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan - wrote on Twitter: "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter (sic)"

The former New England Patriots quarterback - who will become the third NFL player to become an owner after George Halas and Jerry Richardson - confirmed in February that he was retiring "for good".

In an emotional video, he said: "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded.

"I think you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.

"So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many.

"Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Last year, the seven-time Super Bowl winner declared he was retiring from football, only to reverse his decision shortly afterwards and re-sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last May, Tom penned a 10-year contract with Fox, said to be worth $375 million, to become an analyst for the network when he decided to quit playing for good. The deal is to start in 2024.