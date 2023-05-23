A$AP Rocky told club-goers to "act like gentlemen" after a fight broke out near him and Rihanna.

The 'Fashion Killa' rapper and his pregnant girlfriend - who is expecting their second child - had a forceful reaction to a scrap near the couple and ordered the people involved to "calm that s*** down".

In a video shared on social media, he said over a microphone: "Y'all n***** act like gentlemen right now, you heard? I got my lady in here.

"Y'all n***** calm that s*** down, man. Don't be in the section doing all that s***.

"Calm that s*** down, y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence."

The 34-year-old rapper has 12-month-old son RZA with the 'Diamonds' hitmaker, and he couldn't be happier with how things are as they prepare to grow their family.

He recently told the Sunday Times Style magazine: “It’s all a bit of a dream come true.

"I don’t necessarily think I’ve matured but I’ve evolved."

The pair started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.

RiRi recently admitted her second pregnancy has been "so different" from her first time.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea.

"Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it... I feel good. I feel energetic."

And she previously revealed she found choosing outfits during her first pregnancy to be a "piece of cake", but struggled with her style choices in the first weeks after her son was born.

She said: “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake. But dressing in postpartum, what the f*** do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital that was nothing but sweats and hoodies.

"But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.

"You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”