Lionel Richie has joked a family reality show would give him "post-traumatic syndrome".

The 'All Night Long' hitmaker's eldest daughter, Nicole Richie, 41, has previously starred on 'The Simple Life' and had her own show 'Candidly Nicole', on which her younger half-sibling, Sofia Richie, 24, made occasional appearances, but the 73-year-old singer - who also has son Miles, 29, with ex-wife Diane Alexander - insisted getting them all together on camera isn't something he'd want to pursue.

Asked about the possibility of a family reality show, Lionel joked to E! News: "Let me say this to you: Living with my kids has been a reality series that I've been trying to forget for a long time.

"So, to bring it to the public right now would be something called, post-traumatic syndrome."

The 'American Idol' judge - who has Nicole with first wife Brenda Harvey and Sofia with Diane - is happy if his children want to make such a programme but he won't be joining them on camera because he is more "reserved" when it comes to his personal life.

He said: "You know my kids, they have a journey. They're used to this thing called 'all your business, every day out in the street.'

"I'm a little bit more reserved, so I'll let them do their thing and Papa Richard can kinda go home and enjoy the fireplace." (

Meanwhile, Lionel offered praise to 'American Idol' winner Iam Tongi - who beat Megan Danielle and Colin Stough to take the crown on Sunday (21.05.23) - and thinks his support network is just what he needs to make it big.

He said: "Remember, now, winning number one is one thing.

"Maintaining number one is called the hard work.

"He's got a great family support. The village raised him. So, he's got the support. Right now, he needs to think how do I get, first of all, across America and then around the world one song at a time?"