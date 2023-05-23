Prince Harry has lost a bid to legally challenge the British government's decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he's in the UK.

The 38-year-old royal had appealed against the decision to refuse the royal's request for police protection.

However, on Tuesday (23.05.23) morning, Judge Martin Chamberlain issued a written ruling that stated that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) were not wrong to decide that Harry, Meghan and their two children should no longer be granted publicly-funded security in 2020, after they stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family and relocated to the US.

The High Court in London performed a U-turn after previously giving Harry the right to appeal last year, ruling that Harry was not entitled to a judicial review over whether he could fund police protection himself.

Harry losing the bid comes a week after Harry and Meghan were involved in a paparazzi car chase.

The couple were pursued by photographers through the streets of New York on 16 May after they left the Ziegfeld Theater in midtown Manhattan.

A representative for the couple said they had been involved in a “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."

They continued: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

Harry and Meghan, who have son Archie, four, and 23-month-old daughter Lilibet together, said on Sunday (21.05.23) it was “abhorrent” to suggest their New York car chase was a publicity stunt.

Their spokeswoman added that “one would have to think nothing of the couple” to believe the claim, and warned Harry had phone footage which might “turn out to be useful” if there is an investigation by police.