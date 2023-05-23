Square Enix is considering dropping numbers from 'Final Fantasy' titles.

Game producer Naoki Yoshida has opened up on the possibility of 'Final Fantasy XVI' being the last numbered title in the RPG franchise, pointing to how the format of naming the mainline games can leave newcomers feeling confused.

Yoshida told GQ magazine: "A lot of players are going to come in and they're going to look at it like a comic book where you have to read from the beginning to know what's going on now."

He noted that it's important for marketing to ensure audiences understand that they don't need to play every game in the franchise to enjoy each instalment.

Yoshida admitted the decision on numbers will be up to whoever ends up developing and marketing future games in the franchise.

However, with 'God of War' and 'Legend of Zelda' having both made similar moves away from numbered titles, he has mentioned the idea to people at Square Enix.

He added: "That's actually something that I've discussed with the higher-ups. Maybe it's about time we removed the numbers from the title.

"For example, you have 'Final Fantasy XIV'. You get a new player coming in and it's like, 'Wait a minute, why do I have to play Final Fantasy XIV if XVI is out?'

"Why don't we just call it 'Final Fantasy Online' - just get rid of the number altogether, and that'll make it easier to understand."