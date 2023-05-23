'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' will not feature any co-op modes.

Developer Insomniac Games has confirmed the title is intended as a purely single player experience, which will be disappointing for players hoping to join a web slinging friend in Manhattan, particularly with Miles Morales and Peter Parker both featuring.

However, in response to a fan asking if the game would have any co-op feature, Insomniac tweeted: "Nope!

"It is an epic single-player adventure!"

Miles Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter had previously teased the possibility of co-op, but it's clearly not the case.

The game is set to launch as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in Fall 2023, although a specific release date is yet to be announced.

However, back in March Venom voice actor Tony Todd revealed he was in a "mocap mainframe", which fans assumed was for the sequel.

After someone replied voicing their excitement for the game, he responded in a since deleted tweet: "Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august.

"Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your [hats] and hold breath! Gonna be necessary."

Earlier this month, Insomniac's narrative director Jon Paquette revealed details of a new comic introducing The Hood to the gaming universe, while serving as a prequel for 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'.

He wrote: "When we initially sat down with the team at Marvel, we explored a few different ideas about what kinds of stories we could tell in a prequel comic.

"But we kept coming back to the same core premise - What if Peter, Miles, and MJ had to team up against a new Super Villain whose powers they didn't understand?

"We wanted to make sure that we could get a peek into what this heroic trio has been doing since the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

"What is Pete up to now that there are two Spider-Men in the city? How is Miles doing in school? And how is MJ's journalism career going?"