King Charles is on the hunt for a solution to a rabbit problem he is having at Highgrove.

The 74-year-old monarch - who lives in the Gloucestershire residence with his wife Queen Camilla - made an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday (22.05.23) and when he stopped at Jane Porter’s garden Choose Love he is said to have been particularly taken with a, a lavender sage plant – salvia lavandulifolia – because he wants to replace a plant that has been eaten by rabbits.

Jane told the Evening Standard: “He was really interested in one of the plants we’ve got because at Highgrove something’s being eaten by rabbits and he wants to replace it. I love that, that’s brilliant, he’s such a keen gardener. I’m sure he would have his eye out for all sorts of things – he was very knowledgeable about everything in the garden.[The Queen and I] talked about bees because she’s a beekeeper herself and her daughter actually has a rocket hive. You forget all the royalness of it, when you’re speaking about something you’re passionate about. It’s lovely, it’s nice to have that connection.

"I love that, that’s brilliant, he’s such a keen gardener. I’m sure he would have his eye out for all sorts of things – he was very knowledgeable about everything in the garden!"

Jane created the garden for the Choose Love charity, which supports asylum seekers across the globe and featured a range of plants originating from the Middle East and North Africa.

Before leaving the annual horticultural show, the King and Queen presented the new Elizabeth Medal of Honour and will be confined to 70 recipients at any one time in a nod to the record-breaking reign of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022.

Speaking about the medal, RHS president Keith Weed said: “The Royal Horticultural Society was exceptionally fortunate to have Her Majesty as our patron throughout her reign.

“This award celebrates both Her Majesty’s glorious reign and the work she did to raise the profile of UK horticulture both nationally and internationally through her visits to RHS Chelsea Flower Show and wider work.”