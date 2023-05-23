'AEW: Fight Forever' will finally be released next month.

Japanese developer Yuke's - who were behind WWE games for almost two decades until 2018's WWE 2K19 when publisher 2K decided to give Visual Concepts exclusive control - are returning to the genre with the debut effort for the wrestling company's main rival.

Published by THQ Nordic, the first All Elite Wrestling (AEW) title will launch on June 29 for gamers on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC.

The game is said to take a "retro approach to design including hand-crafted animations and nostalgic arcade feel".

As well as typical single, tag team, three-and-four-way and ladder matches, fans can also expect violent bouts like the infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and Unsanctioned Lights-Out brawl.

In a statement, wrestler and AEW executive vice president Kenny Omega said: "When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever.

“Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE’s and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching.

"AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I’m confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike.”