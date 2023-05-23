TikTok is looking to overturn its first ban in the US.

The video-sharing app is taking legal action against the state of Montana after it brought in a legal clampdown - which comes into effect in January next year - of the Chinese-owned social media service on free speech grounds.

The lawsuit - which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Montana - is seeking to appeal the “unlawful” ban.

A TikTok rep said: "We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana.

"We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts."

TikTok - which is owned by ByteDance - argue that the ban represents "unconstitutionally shutting down the forum for speech for all speakers on the app".

The ban - which will prohibit app stores from hosting the app but will not prevent those with already downloaded and installed on their devices from using it - is the first of many that have been threatened across the United States, which makes up 150 million users.

TikTok’s parent company has repeatedly denied claims the Chinese government has access to user data of the app - which is very popular among teenagers and those in their 20s - and has called it “unfounded speculation”.

This development comes after more than half of US states and the federal government have disallowed TikTok from state-issued devices either completely or partially. Similar policies have been introduced in the Netherlands, the UK and the European Commission.