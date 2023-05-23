Michelle Rodriguez is ready to "pass the baton on" in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

The 44-year-old actress has played Letty Ortiz since the original movie in the high-speed series back in 2001 but is ready to take a "backseat" in the development of future stories as the new movie 'Fast X' marks the beginning of the saga's finale.

Michelle told Variety: "You pass the baton on, you take the backseat, you go passenger side, you do all of these things.

"When it comes to the next generation you have to (sit shotgun) it's the only way to let them define the future."

'Fast X' marks the beginning of a two-part ending to the series although Vin Diesel recently hinted that it could actually be a trilogy and Michelle was unsurprised by her co-star's suggestion.

Asked when she found out about the potential third film, the 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' actress said: "On tour. To be quite honest, he's (Diesel) like that, he always does this kind of stuff but on tour, we found out."

Michelle recently suggested that the money-spinning 'Fast and Furious' franchise could go in a number of possible directions.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Right now it’s literally the throw up of all of the possibilities, all of the seeds planted throughout the years that have now flourished into trees.

"Now, it’s about pruning. We’re in the pruning process. All of the ideas are flying by and all of the input is being thrown in."