WhatsApp is introducing a message editing function.

The Meta-owned encrypted texting service - which boasts an estimated two billion users - has unveiled plans to allow senders to amend messages up to 15 minutes after sending.

In a blog post, they said: "From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats.

"All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.”

Messages that have been updated will be marked “edited” so people receiving them will know but previous drafts will not be available.

This comes after similar brands like Signal and Telegram offered similar features, and Facebook - which is also owned and operated by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta - adopted an edit feature nearly 10 years ago on comments and posts.

Twitter - which was purchased by Elon Musk for $44 billion late last year - also included the ability to edit as part of its paid-for-tier, a key way the social media site is attempting to increase its revenue amid a drought of advertising sales.

In a blog post about Twitter Blue - which costs from $8 a month - they said: "Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful.

"You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we'll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that.”