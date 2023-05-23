Neeva is shutting down.

The advert and search engine - which was founded by a former Google employee - have announced they are ceasing operations after their paid-for model struggled to find traction.

The service - which was an ad-free way to surf the internet that required people to pay for the honour - was created by Sridhar Ramaswamy, who claimed to BBC News that his ex-workplace helmed a model that was “exploitative” of their user bases’ data after working there for more than 15 years.

But now, in a joint blog post with his co-founder Vivek Raghunathan, he detailed that their “journey” into an alternative method was over after failing to make a profit.

They wrote: "Throughout this journey, we've discovered that it is one thing to build a search engine and an entirely different thing to convince regular users of the need to switch to a better choice."

They had the tough battle of being up against "entrenched organisations with endless resources".

The duo also attributed their failure to a "different economic environment" since their October debut.

At their launch, the service - which started at £5 a month - was described as a way to properly “service users”.

Sridhar told BBC News: "We felt the traditional search engines had become about advertising and advertisers - and not really about serving users.

"Google has a dominant position in the marketplace - and the incentive for them to truly innovate, to truly create disruptive experiences, is not really there.

"And then also as a company, they feel obligated to show more and more revenue and profit to their shareholders, so they just keep increasing the number of ads."