G Flip's wedding to Chrishell Stause was "the best day of [their] life".

The 29-year-old music star married Chrishell, 41, in a secret Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month, and G Flip has revealed that they now plan to "get married every single year".

The singer told PEOPLE: "It was probably the best day of my life, and we had so much fun, and it was just super beautiful and super cute.

"It’ll forever be one of the greatest memories of my life. And we're actually planning to get married every single year. I don't know why more people don't do that. Like, it's your person that you spend like every day with. Wouldn't you wanna have a party to celebrate your life every single year? So yeah, we're gonna do it. We're so into it."

Chrishell started dating G Flip after she split from Jason Oppenheim, her 'Selling Sunset' co-star.

The actress actually confirmed their romance during the reunion episode of the Netflix show.

Chrishell said at the time: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video [for 'GET ME OUTTA HERE']. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it."

Chrishell also revealed that G Flip changed her entire outlook on love.

She told Vogue Australia magazine: "[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."