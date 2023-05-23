Lala Kent feels she was "prime prey" for Randall Emmett.

The 32-year-old star split from Randall in 2021 after she accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her, and Lala has now confessed to finding herself in a vulnerable situation.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who has Ocean, two, with Randall - told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "I think back [to] who I am now. And I think about myself back then just in such an unfamiliar space.

"I lived at home until I was 23. When I moved to Los Angeles, that was the first time I had left home. And I wish I could go back and protect that version of myself. I was prime prey for Randall Emmett."

Lala actually regrets not ending their romance sooner than she did.

She shared: "It was a never-ending f****** roller-coaster of torture. And still, to this day I look at myself and go, ‘How the f*** did you stay? What were you doing?'"

Earlier this month, Lala revealed that she's still trying to "bounce back" after her split from Randall.

The reality star admitted to taking some inspiration from Ariana Madix, who is now dating fitness coach Daniel Wai following her break-up from Tom Sandoval.

Lala told E! News: "I still have not been able to bounce back from the betrayal in my relationship, and it's been a year and a half, so just watching her, it's like, 'Wow, maybe there are good men that I can open myself up to.'"

The blonde beauty believes Ariana is much happier with Daniel than she was with Tom.

She said: "This person that she's with, Sandoval, is sucking her dry, just depleting her of her energy, stifling her fire.

"It was really sad for me to watch, and I think a huge reason why she and I ... our friendship had declined somewhat was because I really just did not like her boyfriend. So to see her with this new guy, where she just seems light and excited about life, it's inspiring."