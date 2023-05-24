Kendra Wilkinson admits to feeling 'under pressure'

Kendra Wilkinson loves being a single mom - even though she's under "a lot of pressure".

The 37-year-old star has revealed that she's found it tough to balance her parental responsibilities with her new career in the real estate business.

The 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' star - who has Hank, 13, and Alijah, nine, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm still learning, but now in season two, I'm officially in the real estate game, so it's a whole different ball game.

"I’m still a single mom, it's a lot of pressure - it's a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching."

Kendra has enjoyed the challenge of shooting her TV show. However, she's also confessed to feeling under "a lot" of pressure.

She explained: "I love doing TV. I love being a single mom. I love real estate. But sometimes when you know, it just gets to be a lot. A lot of pressure, because, you know, I'm not a perfect person."

Kendra approached season two of her show - which sees her embark on a new career - as an "open book".

The blonde beauty is determined to pursue her ambitions and insists she's "not going to stop".

She shared: "It can get heavy, it's emotional, it's funny, there's a lot that happens. But I know I'm strong enough to do it. And I'm on this road. I have dreams. I have ambition. I have so much to reach and I'm not going to stop."

Last year, meanwhile, Kendra revealed she doesn't "have a lot of time to date".

The TV star told E! News: "I don't really focus on dating. I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don't really have a lot of time to date or meet new people."

