NFL star Damar Hamlin has returned to training nearly five months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game.

The 25-year-old Buffalo Bills safety - who was medically cleared to play again in April - collapsed after making a tackle during his team's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, and this week he was back at the team's practice facility, but he is taking it "one day at a time".

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at a news conference posted on the team's Twitter account: "I'm not going to get into specifics - where he is and what hour. But he's in the building working, and we'll take it one day at a time.

"He has not been practicing. We're going to just continue to take it one day at a time. We're going to support Damar in every way possible."

Earlier this month, Damar admitted he had been going through a "rollercoaster of emotions" as he geared up to return to the field.

In an interview with the American Heart Association, he said: "I'm just trying to focus on the right foot in front of the left.

"I'm learning going with the flow and emotions is just best. Not worrying about trying to control too much of how you're feeling."

Damar thanked fans, family and doctors when he spoke publicly for the first time since his cardiac arrest.

In a message posted on his Instagram account in January, Damar said: "As I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it's finally a good time to share a few things.

"I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self. Mentally, physically, even spiritually.

"I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that's just been coming in my way. What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly."