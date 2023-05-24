Florence Pugh claimed the independent film community were "really p***** off" when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 27-year-old actress made her name in Hollywood in the likes of 'Midsommar' and 'Lady Macbeth' but she joined the comic book world when she played Yelena Belova in 2021's 'Black Widow' and she admitted some industry figures thought she had "gone forever" as a result of the career move.

However, Florence insisted she will always be happy to make independent movies alongside blockbusters, so long as she is able to manage her time.

She told TIME magazine: “So many people in the indie film world were really p****off at me. They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.'

“And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organised with your schedule.”

After over 10 years in the industry, the 'Don't Worry Darling' actress insisted she can tell from being on set whether or not a movie will succeed, and has "definitely" had moments where she felt a film she was working on was falling apart.

Declining to name the project, she said: “A whole film set, it’s everybody making a huge effort because they want to be there. And if someone doesn’t want to be there or if someone isn’t pulling their weight, you can feel it. The film feels wrong.”

Florence enjoys playing "confrontational" characters but never sees them as bad people.

She said: “Even if they’re not defined on the page, I always find some way to make them quite confrontational.

“I never see the bad in them—even when they have killed children and burned boyfriends. I’ve always understood them as people that needed to do what they had to do to survive.”