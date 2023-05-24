Stevie Nicks has revealed how Taylor Swift's song 'You're On Your Own, Kid' helped her grieve Christine McVie after her death.

The Fleetwood Mac legend's former bandmate died last year aged 79, and the 74-year-old musician admitted she turned to a track from Taylor's 'Midnights' album to help during such a heartbreaking time.

During her concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this week, she told fans: "Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favor for me, and that is, writing a song called 'You're on Your Own, Kid'.

"That is the sadness of how I feel."

In a video shared on social media, she opened up about her friendship with Christine.

She said: "Even on the other side of the world, we didn't have to talk on the phone. We really weren't, you know, phone buddies.

"We'd go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we'd walk in and just be like, 'Little sister, how are you?'

"It was like never a minute had passed. Never an argument in our entire 47 years — never."

Referencing Taylor's song, she again thanked the pop star for helping her "learn to be on [her] own".

She added: "When it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were, and now, I'm having learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. You helped me do that. Thank you."

The track's reference the idea of looking for love before realising you end up on your own.

Taylor sings: "Everything you lose is a step you take, so, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.

"You've got no reason to be afraid. You're on your own, kid."

Christine died in November 2022 from a stroke, with her death certificate listing cancer as a secondary cause of death.

After the sad news, Stevie shared the lyrics to Haim's song 'Hallelujah', which is about mourning a "best friend".

Alongside handwritten lyrics to the song and a photo of the two friends, Stevie wrote: "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away.

"I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.

"I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day."