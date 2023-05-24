Johnny Depp is said to have been “cleaned up” for the Cannes Film Festival.

The ‘Donnie Brasco’ actor, 59, is regularly seen in baggy jeans and shirts when he’s off duty and on stage with his Hollywood Vampires band, and an insider has claimed his grooming for the event was paid for by Dior so he looked smart on the red carpet to promote his new film ‘Jeanne du Barry’.

An insider told Page Six: “He was cleaned up,” with the outlet adding Johnny was “tended to by a team of highly paid professionals in a suite at the JW Marriott hotel on La Croisette, where rooms start at $1,000 a night”.

Johnny was seen on the red carpet wearing a bespoke tuxedo by Dior designer Kim Jones, with his longtime stylist Samantha McMillen – who also works with Brie Larson and Elle Fanning – reportedly recruited to style him for the rest of his time in Cannes.

Johnny is the face of French brand Dior’s men’s fragrances, with his three-year advertising deal worth more than $20 million.

Page Six added Johnny was “also dressed by Dior for the movie’s press conference as well as a dinner thrown by the brand and Moët et Chandon champagne”.

By Monday, Johnny was back in his rock gear to play a concert tribute in London for his late musician friend Jeff Beck, who died aged 78 from a bacterial meningitis infection in January.

Despite getting glammed up for his public appearances, Johnny was said to have focused on his “health and rest” instead of partying during Cannes.

He last week chose a quiet night at his hotel over attending the after-party following the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry’.

Photos showed his empty seat at the Carlton Cannes Hotel after he decided to go back to his suite — forgoing a feast of white lobster salad, flame-seared sea bass and St Honoré pastry for dessert.

A festival insider said: “Johnny went back to rest for the next day. He had started at 10am, then he ended the evening with a press conference and back-to-back press… then a Dior photo call.

“He was told it was going to be an intimate cast dinner, but it was for 500 people and it didn’t start until midnight.

“He wanted to rest – after all, he’ll be turning 60 in June!”