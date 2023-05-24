Emma Raducanu needs "an organic connection" with the brands she pairs up with.

The 20-year-old tennis ace was in Mexico City over the weekend for Dior's Cruise 2024 show in honour of legendary artist Frida Kahlo, and she insisted any partnerships need to "align with [her] values".

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "For me, it's really important when deciding which brands I would like to partner with that I have an organic connection to them and I identify with them.

"It's really important to me to stay true to who I am as a person, which means working with brands that align with my values."

Emma also makes sure to be "really involved" with the whole process when it comes to what she wears as part of the collaborations, particularly because it's a welcome change from her day job.

She said: "I get really involved with the styling process! I find it really fun, especially as an athlete as I'm typically in sports clothes most of the time.

"So on the occasions that I do get to dress up I like to express myself and when wearing Dior I always feel super empowered and confident.

"That's why I like to have a say myself in what I'm wearing – it's a really fun process."

The athlete also reflected on her look for the Cruise 2024 show, and the influence she took from her times visiting India.

She added: "I really love my Dior look for the show, you can really notice the craftsmanship and all the embroideries on the jacket created in collaboration with the Indian artisans.

"I spent some time in India myself playing tournaments – it's somewhere I've always loved going back to, as the people were so friendly – and I just thought there was such a vibrant energy about the place.

"I'm very happy to be wearing this tonight."