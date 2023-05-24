Netflix is making things easier for mobile users.

The streaming platform's app is getting some new updates to the My List feature on both iOS and Android to help people organise their watch list with various filters and sorting functions.

There will be four filters to choose from - Movies, TV shows, Haven't Started and Started - while users will be able to sort the list either alphabetically, by date added to your watch list or release date.

Deleting something from the your list will be easier too, with just a swipe of the title.

The updates have started rolling out on Android this week, with the iOS version getting them in the coming weeks.

As well as the mobile app, the TV platform is also getting an improvement.

A Coming Soon row will be added to the home screen with the option to set reminders to make sure you can keep up to date with upcoming releases.

Users can already head to the New and Popular menu to find rows for Worth the Wait, Coming This Week or Coming Next Week, and the update won't replace those.

However, having Coming Soon on the home page will mean subscribers don't have to head anywhere else on the app to find up to date information on soon to be released shows and films.t