ChatGPT is introducing Bing as its default search engine.

The AI chatbot - which has been developed by OpenAI - is strengthening its relationship with Microsoft with plans to integrate the tech giant's search engine into its platform.

During his keynote speech at the Build 2023 event this week, CEO Satya Nadella said: "We're bringing search grounding and Bing to ChatGPT."

The availability will come in the form of a plugin Microsoft has built for ChatGPT.

Initially, it will be available on the premium version of the chatbot, but Nadella promised it will launch on the free version "soon".

Although plenty of details about the update are yet to be revealed, ChatGPT will have access to information more recent than the training cut-off date of September 2021.

Nadella described the integration as "grounding", and added: "ChatGPT is the most fast-growing consumer app we've ever seen and search grounding is a key feature so that all the information is current and grounded by what you have from the crawl and the index."

Microsoft later added to TechRadar that another change will see citations become "part of the chat response in the ChatGPT results", with users clicking on a citation "to learn more".