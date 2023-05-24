A 'Metal Gear Solid 3' remake has allegedly been "hard-confirmed".

Jez Corden - the co-host of the 'Xbox Two' podcast and the editor at Windows Central - has teased that they “have now been able to hard-confirm that the ['Metal Gear Solid 3'] remake is real", and it’s coming to Xbox, PC and PlayStation.

Corden said: “A short while ago, rumours began to swirl that Metal Gear Solid 3 could be getting the remake treatment.

“I am now able to independently hard-confirm said rumours.”

The first 'Metal Gear Solid' was remade as 'Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes' in 2004 for the Gamecube.

Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac recently told fans to “stay excited” for his upcoming ‘Metal Gear Solid’ film.

The 44-year-old actor said he is determined that the long-awaited project will happen after signing up as he loves the game.

He told ComicBook: “We want it to happen. Be excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the take?... but hopeful that comes to fruition because there’s so much potential for that.

“It’s an incredible game. It’s my favourite.”

Oscar was cast in 2020 as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of ‘Metal Gear Solid’, with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at the helm.

But production is still to start and a release date hasn’t been confirmed.